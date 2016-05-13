Your New Instagram Stalk: Ceilidh Joy

Introducing, Ceildih Joy, the 22-year-old vintage buyer that we can't get enough of on the 'gram. Why? Because the Korean beauty, and our elected Insta honey is just about the funniest, most exquisitely stylish, natural personality on our feeds, and we look forward to checking her account every day. Besides her day-time job as a buyer at cult thrift-shopper destination Beacon's Closet, she also moonlights as a model and has scored major gigs such as Glossier and Urban Outfitters as well as a cameo in a Weeknd video (fancy, huh?). She also spends quite a lot of time modelling for her pal Yeha Leung, owner and designer of Creepyyeha, the prettiest BDSM and fetish outfitters we've ever laid our prudish eyes on.
With her anime-style bob, multi-coloured eye shadow game, chocker-laden wardrobe and ability to wear any old second hand garb and look a trillion dollars, we're quite seriously hooked on Ceilidh. Here she imparts her frank insights into beauty, shopping, eating and what it's really like to be 22 in NYC, paying rent, partying and full-time attempting to dodge all the Williamsburg hipsters. Over to Ceilidh...
