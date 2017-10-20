Regardless of the time of day or week, it's impossible to scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing handfuls of Outfit of the Day posts. Between photos of food porn and your BFF's cat, you'll find a slew of fashion bloggers and the well-heeled putting out a seemingly constant stream of style shots complete with tons of "tap for credits" goodness. Follow enough of these stylish ladies and you'll start to see a pattern: A handful of poses tend to pop up again and again — and they may just be the secret to getting those thousands of double-taps.