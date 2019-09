I don't use foundation. I have never liked the feel or look of it on my skin. I like a tinted primer by bareMinerals or Sunday Riley and a tinted moisturiser by Laura Mercier or Obagi (a great dermatologist and cosmetic Asian brand that I discovered in Tokyo.) I want my skin to look flawless but feel natural and bare. Real skin is sexy to look at and to touch. So I am always looking for products that might improve the condition of my skin too. For friends and clients, I am a big fan of the Giorgio Armani Maestro Fusion line and Chanel VitaLumiere range. A good tip is to apply with a damp beauty blender for a super light touch.If I go to a hair salon (about twice a year) I try to visit David Mallett in Paris or George Northwood in London, depending where I'm working and if they can fit me in. However, I luckily work with the best session hairdressers in the world and one of the perks of the job is asking if they wouldn't mind giving me a trim every now and then. When they do my hair, I'm amazed at how, after just five minutes with their magic touch, I get my dream hair. I can do most things with a makeup brush but mostly fail trying to do my own hair. Luckily, I like messy, un-groomed hair that looks good mostly because of a decent hair cut!At home I use John Masters Organics Rosemary and Lavender shampoo which I buy in Whole Foods and I like a leave in conditioner. I have one by Philip Kingsley that is fantastic. For styling I like a salt spray to give my hair a bit of texture as I always just naturally air dry and I found a brand in NY called Brooklyn Beach Hair that has seasonal fragrances; I like the summer smell because it makes me think of lazy days at the beach reading and swimming and getting (safely) tanned. I discovered Ted Gibson hair sheets in Sephora which are individual sachets that you wipe on your hair from root to tip to get rid of fly away static. I travel a lot for work and can arrive with my hair looking like I placed a finger in an electrical socket, and these are great for different humidities. I'm a fan of the classic Mason & Pearson brushes which I've had since I was a little girl, I find them comforting and familiar which is kind of strange to say about a hair brush. I have a Tangle Teezer to tackle the back of the head dreadlocks that appear every morning from nowhere.