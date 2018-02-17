Would You Try This Secret Tattoo Trend?

A tattoo is a major (as in, lifelong) commitment, so if you're going to put a permanent mark on your body, you have to be sure you want it to be seen. But even so, there's something to be said for ink that not everyone can see just by looking — keeping them for the sight of a select few, or even for your eyes only, can have its own set of meaning. And if you're looking for a tat that's super secret, the inner-lip tattoo might just be your answer.
Etched on the inside of the lower lip, these tattoos have been gaining steam ever since we first saw celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, try out the trend for themselves. And we're not surprised — for the ultimate cool kid, this ink is bold in the most subtle way.
Whether it's a personal message, a reminder, or just a design you want to hold close, the lip tattoos ahead will convince you to consider your own. And the best part? Nobody has to know.