Confessions Of A Vagina Facialist

People tell me crazy things. For example, a lot of women ask me if they're fat in areas because their boyfriends commented on it. I actually get a lot of boyfriends and husbands who buy their partners waxing sessions and I always say, 'They better take you out to a nice dinner after this!' I even had one woman who came in from outside of New York City who wanted a vajacial for discolouration. She started telling me about her vaginal rejuvenation and wanted to see what I thought. People ask me all sorts of things about the shape of their hair or how their bikini line looks. I did over 3,400 treatments (waxing, vajacials, or otherwise) last year, so I've seen it all.