Diary From Indonesia: 24 Hours In The Shoes Of An Aid Worker

9am: We arrive at one of the main camps, Tosale. I spend all morning here, meeting with families who have been displaced by the earthquake and assessing what the priorities are. One woman I meet is a widow with six children and grandchildren. They lived close to the sea in a village which was hit hard by the tsunami. I find it quite emotional speaking to her. One of her daughters has a disability, and one of them is heavily pregnant – she’s hardly 20. They’re all living in the same tent. Even though I’ve been here for almost two weeks now, I’m still shocked to see how families are living. Her pregnant daughter is terrified about the birth. Hospitals are inundated, they haven’t found a doctor who can deliver the baby and maternal complications are a real risk for young mothers.