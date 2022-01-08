This TikTok Filter Will Predict Your 2022

If you fancy a more playful alternative to the dreaded New Year's resolutions – we're already eight days into January, so you can quietly let them slide – TikTok has your back. The app's "In 2022 I Will" filter is everywhere right now because it's probably the funniest and most random way of predicting your year. When Lizzo tried it, she got an answer that most of us would be pretty happy with: "Become rich." Her reaction is just priceless.
The "In 2022 I Will" filter is clearly a bit of fun and very easy to try. Like other TikTok filters, you can access it through the "Effects" library at the bottom of your screen when you make a new TikTok video. Just go to the "Trending" tab, select the "In 2022 I Will" filter and add it to a video of your face. The filter will superimpose a text bubble over your head, then make a prediction for your next 12 months. The answers that people are getting are super-varied – everything from "be hungry" to "stop smoking" and "start a side hustle".
TikTok creator Hannah Raulston, aka @hannahseries, was greeted with maybe the wildest prediction of all: "Get married." Yes, this filter can be kind of savage when it wants to be.
TikTok's "In 2022 I Will" filter is definitely addictive – and if it predicts that this year I will "get eight hours of sleep every single night", I will do my absolute best to believe it. But if you're in the mood for some astrological insight into the year ahead, why not check out your 2022 career horoscope, 2022 money horoscope and 2022 love horoscope? Here's to a happy and productive year, whatever you're hoping to achieve by the end of it.