This Is When IKEA’s Vegan Meatballs Are Launching In The UK

Finally some good news: IKEA has announced plans to sell vegan meatballs in its UK stores for the first time.
Made from pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apple, IKEA's plant balls will go on sale in the UK from 3rd August. Customers will be able to order a portion of eight balls from the IKEA in-store restaurant for £1.50, or take home a 500g bag for £2.75.
From 26th August, the plant balls will also be available as a meal with mashed potato and lingonberry jam. It's worth noting, though, that this option will be vegetarian rather than vegan because the mash contains dairy.
IKEA says it sells more than a billion meatballs in the UK every year, so offering a vegan alternative should help the chain to improve its sustainability. According to the chain, the plant balls have just 4% of the climate footprint of its regular meatballs.
Hege Sæbjørnsen, the sustainability manager for IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “In order to reduce the climate footprint of the total IKEA business, including our food business, and make climate friendly, delicious food available for everyone, we are making sure meat alternatives are an easy, desireable and affordable choice.
“With the new plant ball we can now offer meat lovers a great tasting, more sustainable alternative – without compromising on the IKEA meatball experience that is loved by so many.”