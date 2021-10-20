This Affordable Vintage Fertility Treatment Is Making A Comeback

At-home ICI treatment therefore is not immediately accessible to everyone who needs assisted conception. However Béa Fertility is working on ways to offer the right support to those using known donors. They are speaking to family lawyers about the best way they could offer a known donor agreement service with their kits, says Tess. "Obviously, that is not necessarily a document that would stand up in court. It shows intent but like all good prenups it could be absolutely shredded later. But what it does is force the conversation that I don't think many people going down that route have early on." Béa Fertility is also aiming to create a resource library with a list of providers for STI screenings. Again, this makes these kinds of considerations part of the conversation from the beginning. Tess concludes: "I think the key will be empowering women who are using a donor to actually ask for these things."