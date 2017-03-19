How I Forgave My Husband For Leaving Me & Our Children

I tried emailing him. And this became our method of communication over the months he was gone. He gave very little in the way of answers, apart from that he was angry with me. My dad asked me if I'd been nagging him constantly; I hadn't, or had I? I began to question everything. He never really asked about the children but I forced information about them on him. Whatever he felt about me, how could he bear not to see them every day? I pleaded, begged, tried to placate him, but he was furious. He was so full of fury and hate for me but agreed to see the kids for an hour or two at weekends, in the park – difficult and awkward times for both of us.