An Ode To The Life-Changing Joy Of Saying ‘I Don’t Know’

While it is a privilege to feel safe enough to push back, it’s become one of my favourite ways of making people reassess their assumptions about a certain issue. Why should I understand that cricket metaphor? And why does it reflect badly on me if I don’t have time to keep up with the intricacy of how our government works? What are you saying about your position – and consequently mine – when you make these assumptions? Slowly, by doing this, I hope to help create an environment where people are more willing to ask questions about things they don’t understand. It’s not about celebrating ignorance, but offering a way of overcoming it. When I say I don’t understand something, I hope people see it as an invitation to teach me. And the kind of people who meet my questioning with derision are the kind I would desperately like to lose from my life.