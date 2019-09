This Is How To Download Photos From Instagram

With Stories, it's a lot simpler. The easiest option: just screenshot. But be sure to hold down on the image at the same time — this will make the poster's Instagram handle and photo disappear, so you'll have a clear shot of the photo alone. And while users once were notified when their Stories were screenshot , that isn't a thing anymore (at least, for now). As for your own Stories, when you take a photo and want to save it to your camera roll in addition to posting it, be sure to hit the down arrow Save button at the top before posting. If you know you want to save your Stories, go to Story Controls in the top left corner of the Story screen, where you can elect to automatically save your posts to your camera roll or to your in-app Story archive. To access your Story archive, click on the clock-like icon on the top left of your profile, where you can look through your post history.