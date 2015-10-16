Let's face it: It's hard to keep your makeup in fresh-from-the-store condition forever. And as any beauty freak will tell you, it can feel like the end of the world when you drop your favorite powder blush or lose the cap of a cream eyeshadow, resulting in a shriveled-up pot of useless product.
But before you toss your rejects, take a step back and assess the damage. Can this makeup be saved? If your products are broken, dry, running low, or just look weird, chances are you can breathe new life into them with a little ingenuity. We've rounded up five quick fixes for the most common debacles, so you can salvage your favorite makeup and save a little money in the process.