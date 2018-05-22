As Maria from The Sound of Music sang, "Let's start from the very beginning. A very good place to start!" When it comes to egg cookery, scrambled eggs are Level I. As you can see, the recipe is very basic, and results are fast. If you're feeling fancy, you can also throw in things like grated cheese or spinach while you are cooking. I love to top my plain scrambled eggs with olive oil.
Ingredients
2 eggs
1/2 tsp of butter
Splash of milk (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Break the eggs and add a splash of milk and a pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk until the mixture is frothy.
2. Melt the butter over medium-high heat, and spread it around the pan.
3. When butter is melted, add in your egg mixture. Continue to stir as the eggs cook, and cook to your likeness. If you like them runny, it should take about 60 seconds.
4. Serve and enjoy immediately!
