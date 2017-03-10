Want To Be A Better Kisser? Try These Tips

Kissing is something everyone learned how to do perfectly in high school, right? Wrong. Like every aspect of physical intimacy, kissing technique can always be honed and perfected to suit your changing tastes, as well as your partner's. But the thing is, many adults don't give it enough thought, since learning how to kiss is often associated with our awkward teen years.
In fact, many of us are rushing through foreplay (and presumably, kissing): Researchers have found that the average foreplay lasts 13 minutes, even though most people want it to last a few minutes longer. And what's a fun way to extend foreplay? Among the many awesome options, more kissing. That may sound obvious, but everyone could use a refresher now and then.
So whether you're completely new to the wonderful world of kissing or you just want to sharpen your make-out skills, here are some tips and tricks that will leave your partner begging for more.