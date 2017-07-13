When was the last time you intentionally set aside time to give your partner a handjob outside of a foreplay scenario? Folks in the sex ed industry often joke that our hands are the most versatile “sex organ” on the human body, given that (unlike the genitals) we can move them into any shape or configuration and acutely control how much pressure we’re applying with them.
Plus, since hand sex cannot get someone pregnant, and it’s extremely difficult to transmit an STI from the genitals to the hands (and vice versa), it’s surprising that the ol’ HJ is often glossed over as being an adolescent sex act, or something that ought to remain within the realm of foreplay. (This likely has a lot to do with the mainstream’s penetration and penis-in-vagina intercourse-centric attitude towards human sexuality.)
But here’s the thing: While handjobs make having safer sex a breeze, they can also be incredibly hot. Of course, handjobs do make for amazing foreplay, but they’re also a great way to continue pleasuring your partner if you’ve come and/or are exhausted. Not to mention, giving a handjob can be an exciting, discreet way to get your partner off in a car, bathroom, or any other cramped space outside the bedroom. Also, if you’re particularly vulnerable to infections, or simply have a more sensitive body, handjobs are a great way to give your body a break if you need a moment of rest but still want to pleasure your partner.
So, if you think intercourse is the only way to have sex, let these handjob tips remind you that outercourse is also a really dope way to have sex. (Oh, and if your partner has a vagina, don’t forget to check out our guide to fingering.)