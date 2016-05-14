Brows: have you had enough yet? Clearly not, if the latest stats are to be believed. According to Europe’s biggest beauty bookings website Treatwell, online searches for eyebrow treatments have risen by over 200% across the past year and show no signs of slowing. And in a beauty hall near you, DIY offerings are about to get interesting with Benefit’s 13-strong brow collection launching on June 24th. From a brand that’s already known for a pretty comprehensive brow-grooming wardrobe, that’s news as big as you’d probably like your own arches to be right now (thank you, Cara).
But having the kit is one thing and knowing what to do with it is another, so as well as pulling together some of the latest launches we’ve also thrown in a handful of shaping and shading tips that will elevate your brows to the next level. Plus, you’ll find out what a spoolie brush actually is. Enjoy…
