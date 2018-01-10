DIY This Chic Chignon In 6 Easy Steps

For fashion week '13 we brought hair and makeup pro Stephanie Brinkerhoff to NYC to document some of the beauty action at the shows. While she was here, we decided to put her updo skills to the test by challenging her to give our beauty director, Annie Tomlin, a long-hair makeover. Totally unfazed, Brinkerhoff chose the swoop-y, bobby-pin-adorned chignon bun at Cacharel's spring '13 show.
"This is a great look to recreate at home because it's unique, but not too avant-garde," says Stephanie. "It's casual enough to wear every day, but high-fashion enough to wear on a night out." To get the look right, you'll want to start with second-day hair that's either naturally straight or blown out to get a smooth texture — that's what gives this 'do its sculptural effect. Well, if it's good enough for Kate Middleton!
See how Stephanie made it happen — you won't believe how easy it is!