9 Visionary Women Reveal How They #MadeIt

Motivational quotes on Instagram might be that nudge of encouragement you need in the morning, as you prepare to face the day. But sometimes you need something more; something like an interview with a visionary woman, discussing her career trajectory – including the biggest professional challenges and, more importantly, greatest achievements and lessons learned. An insight into someone else's career path might make you see your own job, weaknesses and ambitions in a whole new light, or be the kickstart you need to reevaluate your goals.



If you haven't stumbled upon it before, welcome to the (hopefully) empowering How I #MadeIt series. Regardless of industry or field, understanding the way others tackle a problem in the workplace or confront career frustrations could provide the inspiration to help you on your own path.



From Sharmadean Reid, founder of WAH Nails, and Matches Fashion buying director, Natalie Kingham, to Tate curator, Catherine Wood and Head of London College of Fashion, Frances Corner, women are killing it in the game. They (and many more) kindly shared their words of wisdom, to help us all approach work in a better way. Happy reading!