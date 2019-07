I haven't stopped using the eyebrow pencil since — which was one month ago —and I dare to call it my newest holy grail item, especially for summer. With its waterproof and smudge-proof formula , I've put it to the test at an outdoor electronic concert that involved lots of jumping up and down, during a heat advisory that had my foundation melting off, and even a quick dip in the pool. Yes, my eyebrows have stayed intact through it all.