The Healing Power Of Honey-Based Skincare

While some skincare ingredients are created in chemistry labs, others are probably hiding at the back of your kitchen cupboard. Case in point: honey. Not just great for slathering on toast or drizzling over yoghurt, honey has boundless benefits for your skin.
As far back as the Ancient Egyptians, honey was hailed a skin-healing ingredient, and Cleopatra supposedly mixed honey and milk to make face masks. Now, as more and more people look to include natural ingredients in their skincare arsenal, honey is having a resurgence.
So what is the fuss with the sweet stuff? Well, honey’s superpower is its antimicrobial properties. “Have you ever noticed how honey never grows mould or goes off, even if it’s forgotten for years at the back of a cupboard? This is a side-effect of its slightly acidic, antimicrobial properties. The enzymes in honey release the natural acne-bacteria-blasters: flavonoids, hydrogen peroxide and phenolic acid, which makes it very clarifying,” Alexia Inge, cofounder of Cult Beauty, explained.
However, it is not just acne-prone skin that can feel the benefits; honey is suitable for all skin types. Alongside its antimicrobial properties, it offers up a hefty serving of antioxidants that accelerate healing of the skin. “Manuka honey in particular supports skin’s natural immunity, reinforces the skin barrier, and helps protect skin from damage and environmental factors,” commented Dr. Geoffrey Genesky, scientific director at Kiehl’s. While this is beneficial regardless of skin type, those who suffer with sensitivity or skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea may see a particular improvement.
The easiest way to start using honey is with a mask. For a DIY approach, apply high-grade manuka honey all over your face (look for +20 in your local health food store), and leave for 20-30 minutes. However, as anyone who has tried this will testify, it’s a messy, sticky process, probably only worth attempting if you have time afterwards to wash your hair. For a more practical option, try a honey-based mask such as Farmacy’s Honey Potion or look out for other moisturisers or scrubs containing honey – click through to see our favourites.
1 of 7
A modern take on the classic homemade honey and sugar scrub, use this physical exfoliator once or twice a week for super-soft skin. Forget the microbead scrubs of the past, this product uses planet-friendly milled lavender to gently lift and exfoliate away dead skin cells.
Bee Good Honey & Camelina Facial Exfoliator, £10.50, available at Bee Good
2 of 7
Bee yü skincare is made with the highest grade Manuka honey (20+ UMF) found only in New Zealand. The Firming + Regenerating Face Masque will deep clean pores and give a radiant, youthful glow.
Also, £5 from every masque sale is donated to the UK’s Bumblebee Conservation Trust to help save the bees! Win-win!
Bee Yü Firming + Regenerating Face Masque, £88, available at Bee Yü
3 of 7
Introducing the ‘splash mask’: the ultimate skincare solution for those mornings where you hit snooze one too many times. Part-cleanser, part-mask, this Korean concept works in just 15 seconds; splash a cupful over your face in the shower, pat into skin, leave for 15 seconds and wash off. Enriched with honey, citrus and lactic acid, not only is it seriously refreshing, it leaves skin looking smooth, soft and luminous.
Blithe Patting Splash Mask, £43, available at Cult Beauty
4 of 7
This organic brand has a whole range dedicated to the healing hero that is honey, and for an intense hydration hit look no further than their Honey Rescue Cream. A cocktail of soothing and moisturising ingredients including manuka honey, cocoa butter, vitamin E and beeswax, this is the product to turn to when you're plagued with extremely dry or flaky skin and it’s perfect for long-haul travel or post-sun.
Dr Organic Manuka Honey Rescue Cream, £8.99, available at Holland & Barrett
5 of 7
Combining honey and amino-rich royal jelly, this restorative face mask is the ideal antidote to a long week or heavy weekend. Its USP? The glow it gives the skin. A marmalade-like consistency (no annoying stickiness here), when you massage into skin it warms up and transforms into a rich cream. Leave on for 10-15 minutes and rinse off to reveal a noticeably brighter complexion.
Farmacy Honey Potion Mask, £51, available at Cult Beauty
6 of 7
Harnessing the power of high-quality New Zealand manuka honey and Korean red ginseng root, Kiehl’s latest moisturiser celebrates the best of both Eastern and Western healing. Priding itself on its radiance-boosting properties, this cream also works a treat in improving skin’s texture and smoothness.
Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream, £49, available at Kiehl’s
7 of 7
Make moisturising a joy with this heavenly scented honey-enriched cream from organic experts, Neal’s Yard Remedies. Not just nourishing and hydrating for the skin, a percentage of every sale goes towards their campaign to save bees.
Neal’s Yard Bee Lovely Body Lotion, £21.50, available at Neal’s Yard
