Holland & Barrett might be your go-to destination for vitamins and healthy snacks, but it's time to take the high street stalwart's beauty offering seriously. It's been championing paraben-, SLS- and microplastic-free beauty for over nine years but its new campaign, Cleaner Beauty, seeks to highlight the potentially harmful effects of unnecessary chemicals in products and promote clean and green beauty brands.
Wellness has infiltrated every aspect of our lives and in recent years the beauty industry has taken huge steps to ensure transparency in everything from ingredient-sourcing to packaging. With last year's ban on microbeads, this year's on face wipes, and the war on plastic cotton buds, the conversation around making our makeup bags more ethical, sustainable and ultimately responsible, is as current as ever.
Holland & Barrett's recent survey of customers found that 95% are as concerned about the products they put on their bodies as the food they eat. With that in mind, the health store is championing well-known and niche brands alike, such as Weleda and Burt's Bees.
"While we’ve been committed to Cleaner Beauty since long before it was fashionable," Lucy Pottinger, Holland & Barrett’s head of beauty, says, "it’s time for us to really stand up and educate consumers about the many chemical additives that can be hidden in their makeup bags or bathroom cabinets."
Running until mid-July, you'll find over 1,900 natural beauty products in-store and online. Click through to find our favourites.