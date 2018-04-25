Cotton buds are a million times more toxic than the surrounding seawater they pollute.
PM @Theresa_May has called on Commonwealth countries to unite on marine waste, with ambitious plans to ban the sale of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds #CHOGM2018 pic.twitter.com/2c6vDHaPGQ— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 19, 2018
Cotton buds, we're coming for you. It seems finally Theresa May is prepared to take action against the beauty industry's hidden enemy #1, launching a consultation to discuss their impact on the environment later this year. Although the confirmed action is yet to be discussed, it would be ridiculous not to implement a ban that also covers drinks stirrers and plastic straws too, right?