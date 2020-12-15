Zina Alfa & Yazmin Lacey On Why Hair Discrimination Needs To End

Yazmin: I always do my own hair before photoshoots because I can’t leave it to chance. They’ll say, “You look great so we'll just leave it as it is,” meaning "I don't know what to do with it, so have to leave it as it is.” Hair discrimination is just the tip of larger issues and it’s reflected in music. When it comes to chart positioning and brand work, it’s normally artists with a looser hair texture and a lighter complexion that go further, which is problematic because music isn't something that should be just a visual. That's why I sometimes find social media quite draining because it perpetuates what I'm trying to steer clear of. I was definitely wary of certain things within the music industry and you get to a point where you become frustrated and fed up, so now I just do my own thing because you can't always seek to be “in”. From my hair confidence, I learnt that the moment I gave myself a break and stopped upholding certain beauty standards, I felt free. It’s so powerful and that's what I try and do in my music as well.