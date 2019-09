18 Anti-Diet Quotes You Need This Year

Instead of wasting time on that depressing query, I’ve decided to offer an alternative. Today I present you with 17 quotes for 2017 (plus one to grow on) from some of the most genuinely inspirational people I’ve encountered since launching The Anti-Diet Project in 2013. While the internet is flooded with garbage, the world is full of incredible voices addressing things like diet culture, disordered eating, intuitive eating, body positivity, rational fitness, personal growth, and so much more. These are words we all need to hear, and people we all should know. These messages are meant to be shared, so share them. We’ve put them here in tidy font, on pretty backgrounds, so you can spread the word, too. If we can’t get rid of all the shaming, ugly, erroneous messages out there, then we can at least drown them out with something true — and truly nourishing.