Why You Get Headaches After Sex

It's important to understand how your sex headaches tend to feel and progress, because if they come on suddenly, that's usually a clear sign that there's an underlying or more serious health issue going on that needs to be addressed, according to the AMF . And if you get headaches and also lose consciousness, vomit, have a stiff neck, or severe pain that lasts more than 24 hours, those are big red flags that you should go see a doctor ASAP. In extreme cases, sex headaches can be associated with a brain aneurysm, bleeding, or a stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic . But the majority of people just get plain ole headaches, which — while kind of a bummer — aren't anything to worry about.