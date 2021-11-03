Sex Educator Hannah Witton On Tech, Social Isolation & Bringing People Together

It’s important to remember that tech isn’t the solution but it is at our disposal and we can very much be in charge of how we use it. For me, being able to bridge that gap in terms of distance and not being confined to creating relationships with people who you have physical proximity to are some of the ways that it’s helped me in terms of social isolation. One of my best friends lives in Ireland and so I didn’t see her for almost two years because of the pandemic and technology was the only way that we communicated. Also, if you haven’t heard from a friend in a while, check in with them and send a text to say: 'How are you doing?' I’ve received messages like that and always appreciated it.