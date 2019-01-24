The Coolest Fashion Exhibition Of 2019 Is All About Being An Outsider

How does their work visualise the feeling of being an outsider looking in, of decoding the life of a country in a way that would be impossible for a native? "Rather than [confining themselves] to the Western aesthetics that are so prevalent within fashion image-making, they merge signs and symbols from their cultural heritage with garments, and other props and tools from the West," Shonagh tells Refinery29. "This approach is entirely of our time, and I find this theme within their work fascinating. For me, Joyce has a worldview, her images are a celebration of globalisation, whereas in Hanna’s work there is an internal energy present, both from Hanna and her sitter, that explores and questions female identity."