Okay, I don't know about you, but I am feeling busted up these days. I feel like the Christmas season is always a test of endurance, and it's made more complicated by the fact that everyone is drinking and partying like the apocalypse is coming and they need to squeeze in as many units as possible. And am I participating, despite my exhaustion and better judgement? Of course! (That's what the holidays are about, right?)



So how are we meant to get through the end of the month without completely shredding apart? In the wise words of Hippocrates, we need to "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” Whether you're feeling hungover from cocktails, shots, wine, beer, or all of the above, check out our infographic about what you can eat to feel better.

