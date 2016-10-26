Every Song You Need On Your 2016 Halloween Playlist

Halloween traditions may come and go, but a hauntingly epic playlist lasts forever.
Whether you’re going as your favourite Game of Thrones character, vintage Taylor Swift, or a lock of Ryan Lochte’s green hair, it’s time to start preparing for the spookiest holiday. And that means curating an annual Halloween playlist.
Good news — we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. We created two essential playlists: The Haunting Classics and The Sinister Newbies. One offers the classic, creepy-crawly sounds of Halloween's past. Another features modern jams with a darker twist. Listen to one. Listen to both. But do the "Monster Mash" at least once.
These songs are also best enjoyed while snacking on some year-old candy corn.
The Haunting Classics (featuring Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and more)
The Sinister Newbies (featuring Rihanna, Kanye West, and more)
