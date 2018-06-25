The Broke Girl's Guide To Pro-Approved Hair Products For Every Texture

Picture it: You just landed in a new city (let's pretend you're on a work trip or an exciting holiday) and your checked suitcase is suddenly MIA. Or perhaps you were lucky enough to escape the curse of missing luggage, but your cosmetics bag arrives looking more like product soup than a collection of tiny, luxe toiletries that you saved all your Boots points to secure. Or, fine, maybe you're just at home on a budget. Whatever the reason may be to hit the drugstore for a few foolproof hair products, we have your back.