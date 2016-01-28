Work Hairstyles - Professional Hair Tutorials

One of the best things about working at R29 is the fact that we're always encouraged to be creative with our beauty looks which means we experiment with our hair on the reg. But, as many of you have told us time and time again, not every workplace is as open and creative. In fact, there are some offices where an unruly hairstyle could land you in the HR hot seat.
So, to show the more conservative workplaces some love, we tapped hair genius Jon Reyman, founder of Spoke & Weal and Jon Reyman Pro. Using his mane expertise, he whipped up five 'dos that are both gorgeous and cubicle-appropriate. The best part? You can 100% pull off each and every one of these in the comfort of your own bathroom.
Click to check out some styles that are restrained enough for any office but are anything but boring.
