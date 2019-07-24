Most people would consider a full head of thick hair a blessing, but figuring out what to do with all of it is an issue that plagues this lucky bunch — especially in the heavy heat of summer. If your very thick, very heavy strands are currently causing sweat to drip down the back of your neck (maybe even as you're reading this), it might be the perfect time for a haircut.
Unfortunately, the right summer haircut is not a one-bob-fits-all formula, but rather a careful consideration of hair type and texture. For those with thick hair, the key is keeping weight in mind, which directly impacts how your hair will react to the heat and humidity. Removing bulk during an appointment is key, whether you head into the salon for a subtle trim, major chop, or just new fringe.
To help you determine exactly what to ask for, we tapped in-the-know hair pros who've broken down the five best summer haircuts and techniques perfect for thick hair, ahead. Scroll through for tons of inspiration, plus the single product you'll need for easy at-home styling.
