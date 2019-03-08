5 Stunning Hair Colour Trends That Will Be Massive In 2019

It only makes sense that hair colour trends shift with the seasons. In the middle of July, you might find yourself laying on the hot sand with a bottle of fancy lemon juice praying for brighter blonde highlights, then all of a sudden it's the week before December and you're using words like "warm," "natural," and "minimal" to describe the caramelly tones you're lusting after ahead of the holidays.
If you haven't found your spring-perfect colour yet (maybe you've been too slammed to get into the salon, for example) we recommend taking a peek at the hair colour trends that are poised to be huge in 2019, ahead. Yes, they're all pretty and great for this time of year, but the best part is that they're all super low-maintenance, so you can liven up your old highlights or refresh your dark strands without mandatory monthly appointments.
We're breaking down the five hair colour trends the pros predict will be everywhere next year, from golden honey bronde to soft pink pastels, ahead.