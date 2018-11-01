30 Picture-Perfect Hairstyles To Try In November

We're suffering from decision fatigue. Each day starts with the pressure of choosing an outfit (slacks or LBD). Then, we have to make tough choices like what to drink (tea vs. coffee). And don't even get us started on work-related decisions (so much email...). So when it comes to hair, we're all about taking the easy way out, which means a ponytail or an easy air-dried style.
As you can imagine, that can get real boring, real quick. So, we've browsed YouTube tutorials, Pinterest inspo boards, and our Instagram saves for hair ideas that won't take up too much mental energy. We've been archiving these selfie-worthy styles for the last month, collecting a variety of looks that fit with different lengths and textures. Make some space on your phone's camera roll, because you'll need to save these photos for later.
Ahead, check out 30 hair looks to try in November.