The Cheap & Easy Secret To Getting Instantly Fuller Hair

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
There's no denying that extensions are back in a big way. From temporary clip-in bangs to bonded versions that last for months, trying a new look just got a heck of a lot easier. In fact, you may have noticed an uptick in clip-in options hitting the market, too. The only problem: How the heck are you supposed to apply them? Fret not, because YouTuber Deepica Mutyala is breaking down one easy, surefire way, above.
Advertisement
Grab your clip-in extensions and prepare to reach new lengths.
Step 1. Section off the hair at your crown so it's out of the way.
Step 2. Dust texturising powder or dry shampoo along your part line. Lightly massage the product into the roots. This adds grit and hold.
Step 3. Clip your extensions along the hairline starting with the outermost clip and working your way around. This ensures a flush finish.
Step 4. Test to make sure the extension is secure and repeat with more pieces, if desired.
Step 5. Loosen the hair you clipped out of the way and tousle it all together with your fingers so it looks blended and natural.
Advertisement