Will and I care passionately about mental health issues; we have both suffered personally, and watched those we love suffer through these illnesses. Because of this, and because we thought the charity fitted perfectly with the act (we all know how helpful a hug can be!), we chose to raise money for Mind , the fantastic mental health charity. We hoped that by holding each other for over 36 hours in public, we might demonstrate the importance of simply showing a friend that you are there for them. The hug was never an attempt to trivialise mental health by suggesting that a hug is all people need, we just wanted to try and emphasise the importance of support, friendship and kindness – in a world where sometimes the significance of these things is overlooked. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds worldwide, and for each death there are over 20 attempts. Compared to other illnesses causing similar levels of deaths, mental health remains chronically underfunded, which is why the work Mind does is so vital. In the UK, 84 men take their own lives every week . We all need to be open to the struggles in people’s lives and in our own.