But the love we felt from everyone and the fact that every second we were raising more and more money for Mind kept us going, and we will remember the celebration at the moment we broke the record forever. Our friends stuck with us throughout – Guinness Records dictates that you have two people officially 'witness' the event along with the film of it (the 'favour cheques' we wrote to get people to cover the 3am-7am shift will be cashed in very soon, I am sure) – and there were crowds of the public supporting us, many of whom came back after having passed us several times during the weekend. More than anything, the image of my grandma Anne being passionately embraced by a giant Canadian man as we broke the record sticks in my mind.