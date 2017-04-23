There's no tiptoeing around the fact that feet aren't exactly the most appealing part of the body. Sure, we can conceal 'em with socks in the colder months. But, come summer, all bets are off — there's no place for our blisters, calluses, and cracked heels to hide on those crazy-hot days when only sandals will suffice.
So, in an effort to put our best foot forward in the weeks and months ahead, we're tackling these not-so-pleasant problems head on. We called in New York-based podiatrist Dr. Hillary Brenner to deliver the official word on alleviating everything from itchy feet to yellowing nails. Because, sometimes, a pedi just isn't going to cut it.
Read on for the fixes to your most cringe-worthy foot issues.