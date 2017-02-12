Is The Fishtail Eye The New Cat Eye?

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Cat-eyes, smoky eyes, halo eyes — what's a makeup lover who has tried just about every liner and shadow look under the sun to do? Why, the fishtail eye, of course. The technique involves etching two wings onto your lids — one on your upper lashline and another on your bottom lashline. The result is smoky, sultry, and 100% cool. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Dip an angled eyeliner brush into your eyeshadow of choice (we used dark gray), then line your upper lashline, winging it out slightly.
Step 2. Repeat on your lower lashline using a lighter shade. Once you get to the end of your eye, wing out the color slightly so that it mirrors the wing on your upper lashline.
Step 3. Apply some black liner on your waterline and finish off the look with mascara.
