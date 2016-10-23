Is This The Greatest 90s Pop Tour Ever?

Take That have announced a huge UK tour - and they've invited All Saints along with them.
The 90s' coolest girl-group will support Take That on their Wonderland Live 2017 tour, which includes 22 dates in 10 cities next May and June.
The tour will begin Newcastle on the 8th of May before heading to Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Swansea and finally Norwich.
Tickets for what could be the greatest 90s tour ever go on sale this Friday, the 28th of October, at 9.30 a.m. So pour yourself a black coffee (sorry) and make sure you're online a few minutes beforehand in case it gets competitive.
Check out the full list of dates below.
Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (May 8, 9)
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (May 11, 12)
Dublin, 3Arena (May 15)
Manchester, Arena (May 18, 19, 20)
Liverpool, Echo Arena (May 22, 23)
Manchester Arena (May 26)
Sheffield Arena (May 29, 30)
Birmingham, Genting Arena (June 1, 2, 3)
London, The O2 (June 6, 7, 9, 10)
Swansea, Liberty Stadium (June 14)
Norwich Carrow, Road Stadium (June 16)
Joining Take That on the road marks the next step in a successful reunion for All Saints, who recently completed their own UK headline tour and saw comeback album Red Flag chart at Number Three in April.
Announcing the 2017 dates on Twitter, the group said they are "so excited" about their joint tour with Take That, and frankly so are we.
We’re SO excited to be joining @takethat on their ‘Wonderland Live’ 2017 tour – We hope to see you there!! pic.twitter.com/7Q6mRQJixJ— All Saints (@AllSaintsOffic) October 22, 2016
