3. They’ve grown up



They still look like the cool girls hanging out in the far corner of the school playing field but All Saints are now in their forties. Which means they have a whole new decade to write songs about. The new single, “One Strike”, is apparently inspired by conversations Shaznay had with Nicole about the breakdown of her marriage to Liam Gallagher. “I was feeling Nic’s life,” Shaznay told i-D. “The phrase ‘one strike’ is about how your life can just change in one instant. You can be walking down the road, you’ve just left your family at home and everything’s hunky dory, then when you go back home they’re gone.” Sounds promising.



4. Their stroppiness



All Saints were not a girly girl band. More often than not, they seemed a bit annoyed with each other, a little moody, a little competitive – like all real women are with their friends at some point. There was none of that heartfelt Little-Mix-we-never-argue-and-can’t-live-without-each-other-babes-honestly stuff. They’re even rowing in their reunion interview about why they broke up in the first place.

