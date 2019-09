Lorrie and her grandchildren are just one example of a much larger trend. The number of children being raised by their grandparents is on the rise nationwide — by 2015, this number had risen to 2.9 million in the US. Meanwhile, the number of children growing up in two-parent households in general is declining. These families may not look like the nuclear families of decades past, but their loving relationships show the evolving structure of families in America and around the world