Sherrille continued: "It's just really disappointing, especially considering that beauty salons tend to practise good hygiene standards and are a sterile environment." If you're a regular at any beauty clinic, you'll know that hygiene is a top priority and the government's decision to allow beard trims and not other facial treatments just doesn't wash with many salon owners. Even more infuriating is that beauty businesses up and down the UK are ready. Just like barbers and hairdressers, beauty therapists took the same measures in regard to stocking up on PPE (including masks, visors and sanitiser), making sure beauty stations adhere to strict social distancing requirements and doing away with waiting areas. At Nails & Brows, clients will only be accepted if they have an appointment, disposable tools including gloves and towels will be used, and customers are encouraged to bring in their own nail polish if they have booked in for a regular manicure. Surfaces will be cleaned thoroughly throughout the day and clients are expected to wear a mask during their appointment.