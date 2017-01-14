Gilded Mascara Is The Coolest Way To Instantly Brighten Your Eyes

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
One of our goals this year is to inject more color into our lives. Our wardrobe will be tricky — we love black — but makeup? We can do that no problem. The look demonstrated in the video above is a simple enough tweak to our usual mascara-and-liner routine, plus the bright gold instantly wakes up and widens sleepy eyes — win-win. Want to recreate it? Here's how.
Step 1. Generously coat your lashes with a layer of your favorite black mascara. This will help the gold pigment look more vibrant.
Step 2. Using a dense push-liner brush (we like this one), line your eyes with a gold liquid or cream eyeshadow. Our favorite formulation is this one from Maybelline, which really delivers in pigment and longevity. Step 3.Using the same push-liner brush, gently sweep some of the gold pigment onto the tips of your lashes for a gilded, fan-like effect.
Step 4. Give your lashes a few seconds to dry and voilà, you're ready to hit the town.
