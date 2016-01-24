You've almost successfully completed Dry January (cheers!) and your diet is considerably better now than it was over the festive period, yet your skin is still dull, dehydrated and patchy. Surely sacrificing booze and pigs in blankets should have more satisfying rewards, like an instantly glowing complexion?
Unfortunately, buffeting winds, chapping cold and blasting central heating wreak havoc on skin. Spring couldn't come soon enough but until then here are some helpful tips, tools and products to revive your glow or at least fake it if all hope is truly lost...
