From Brow Flick and Bubblewrap to Balm Dotcom Berry, Glossier has spoilt us when it comes to shiny new products.
And after months of waiting, their much-loved Zit Stick, £12, a targeted spot-busting treatment, is finally available to buy in the UK this week – but there's a big difference in the formula.
The version which is currently sold in the US contains 5% benzoyl peroxide. You might be familiar with the ingredient (which helps reduce acne-causing bacteria on the skin) in over the counter products but at high percentages, it can't be sold without a prescription from a qualified dermatologist.
For this reason, Glossier set out to reformulate Zit Stick so that we could get our hands on it much easier here. Instead of a high percentage of benzoyl peroxide (which can potentially cause irritation such as peeling and redness) the UK version has been formulated with salicylic acid (a BHA or beta hydroxy acid) at a concentration of 2% – an effective dose for skin prone to spots, according to dermatologists.
A star ingredient among those prone to persistent acne or the odd spot, salicylic acid works to exfoliate the skin on the surface and at a deeper level, breaking up the paste-like mixture of dead skin cells and oil in pores before it can lead to breakouts. Salicylic acid is also super effective at reducing redness, bringing down angry, inflamed spots fast.
As well as salicylic acid, the formula boasts tea tree oil, an ingredient rated by top experts for its antibacterial, acne-reducing properties, and capryloyl salicylic acid – a gentler derivative of salicylic acid to keep irritation at bay in sensitive skin types.
So how exactly do you use it? Simply twist the pen until the clear formula appears on the rollerball and swipe it over your spot. You can do this over makeup, but most pros advise making sure the area is properly cleansed and free of makeup beforehand. Whether you want to use your fingers to gently tap in the product until it absorbs is up to you.
Glossier suggest using the product (which is also vegan and cruelty-free) 1-3 times a day, but it depends on how your spot reacts. Some may find that one application is ample. Many experts also recommend applying salicylic acid as part of an evening skincare routine.
When using any kind of acid on the skin, it's important to use sunscreen during the day, as acids can make your skin sensitive to sunlight.
In other Glossier news, the brand has announced a very special pop up shop in London later this year. So far, founder Emily Weiss has kept most of the details under wraps, but if Glossier's Instagram aesthetic is anything to go by, the store will be decked out in lots of millennial pink – and there will be queues around the corner.
