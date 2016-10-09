We still don't know which bands and singers have been booked for Glastonbury 2017, but at the same time, this doesn't really matter. Glastonbury is the UK's most beloved and iconic music festival, one that introduced an awesome woman-only space this year, so when general admission tickets went on sale at 9am today, millions of us tried our luck.
Glastonbury's official account tweeted 55 minutes later to inform fans tickets had now sold out, but our Facebook and Twitter feeds are still filled with tales of success, failure and frustration at the fact the See Tickets website kept crashing (again!) as people rushed to secure their place.
But if you weren't lucky enough to snag tickets this morning, you still have a second chance. Music fans who bought a ticket today have only paid a £50 deposit, with the remaining balance of £188 due in the spring. If people realise in the meantime they can no longer make it to Glasto 2017, they can always return their tickets and claim back the deposit.
These returned tickets will then be made available for resale at a date the organisers will announce nearer the time - it's normally some time in April, though. So if you're really desperate to get to Glasto next June, keep checking the festival website and follow @GlastoFest on Twitter because it's not too late. Until then, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that those rumours of a Lady Gaga headline set are really true.
