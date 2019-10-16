With guests including Bricks magazine founder Tori West, who debunks myths about success and class, and Ben Hurst, who works at the Good Lad Initiative, a charity that tackles masculinity and equality, Moot says the aim of the podcast is to reassure listeners and normalise tough conversations. Thanks to her desire to change our approach to sensitive topics, plus her penchant for a pinstriped power suit and thoroughly '00s accessories, it's fair to say she's the coolest girl we're following right now.