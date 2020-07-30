Trans Kids & Their Parents On The Scary, Life-Affirming Experience Of Coming Out

Trans girl: Yes. I was with my friend and we said let’s do make-up. And then something in my brain clicked, I thought I’ve always liked make-up and I’ve always liked girly things, not that girls have to like girly things, but I did. I’d always felt different. When I was much younger, I’d said to my mum, ‘Isn’t there surgery people can get if they are born in the wrong body?' So, with my friend doing make-up something clicked in my brain, so I posted this thing. I know it sounds silly and bad but at school I got great support from it. Then I told my mum and dad. My mum said she always knew, and my dad made a funny noise. It took him a little while.