Here’s How To Get The Most Out Of This Cult Product — & Its Limited-Edition Pride Bottle

Chemmie Squier
We’re almost certain you’re well acquainted with micellar water. In fact, we’re willing to bet that Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water (aka the UK's #1 skincare product*) has played a role in your skincare routine at some point, if it’s not already a trusty staple.
This year, Garnier has levelled up its beloved Micellar Cleansing Water with a limited-edition Pride version. They’ve partnered with Just Like Us, a charity dedicated to working with schools across the country to develop programmes and resources to help young people within the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and supported. With the product a longtime cult favourite of the LGBTQ+ community as an enabler of self-expression and a product that’s suitable for all skin types, the partnership is the next step in Garnier's allyship.
Putting their money where their mouth is, Garnier has pledged to donate up to £50,000 from sales of the limited-edition micellar water**. Available until 24th July, the redesigned bottle pays homage to the vibrant colours of the LGBTQIA+ flag.
With Pride events already in full swing, so too are the bold and colourful expressions of identity which go along with them. And after a day, night or weekend of marching proudly, Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water is a gentle way to wipe away the remnants of all that glitter. 
But that’s not all it’s good for. In celebration of the limited-edition bottle, we’re shouting about all the different ways the cult product can be used. Read on for our favourite five…
*Verify at: www.garnier.co.uk/terms/number1
**10p from every Limited-Edition Micellar Water 400ml sold, up to a maximum of £50,000, will be donated to Just Like Us (charity number: 1165194).
